Katie Taylor compares resumes with Amanda Serrano

Katie Taylor looks back at some of the big names she’s fought that led her to the Amanda Serrano bout

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano are set to take home a payday that’s unprecedented in female boxing but Taylor points out how many fights had to happen to make that dream a reality.

Taylor was sure to mention how impressive of an opponent she would be facing when it came to Serrano.

“We’re both great champions, she has a great record, there’s no other way about it, she’s a great fighter,” said Taylor at the recent press conference.

“We’re going to be both stepping in the ring on Saturday night believing that we’re both going to come out victorious.”

Comparing resume’s

Considering the calibre of opposition that Serrano has fought, it almost seemed like Taylor was trying to justify her position in the fight, despite being the champion.

While Taylor’s impressive 20-0 professional record might be impressive, Serrano’s 42-1-1 might explain why Taylor had to hype up her level of experience.

Eddie Hearn and Jake Paul face off after the Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano press conference… [🎥 @MatchroomBoxing] pic.twitter.com/MBPXk0KEpe — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) February 2, 2022

“I do believe that when you look down the list of our opponents you’ll see recognisable names on my resume.

“You’ll see the likes of (Jessica) McCaskill, the likes of (Delfine) Persoon, the likes of (Natasha) Jonas, among others and you’ll also see top-class amateur boxers as well.

“So, I have been tested, I have been refined in the fire and I believe that will stand to me in a fight this competitive.”

While their records ultimately won’t decide the outcome of the fight, Taylor knows how tough her opposition is and knows she’ll have to bring her A-game.

“We’re both going to go in in the best shape possible and may the best fighter win.”

Read More About: boxing, katie taylor