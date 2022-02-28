British Boxing Board of Control’s General Secretary slams corrupt judging allegations

Jack Catterall and Josh Taylor’s controversial split decision is set to be reviewed by The British Boxing Board of Control, however the board slammed allegations of corrupt judging.

Jack Catterall and Josh Taylor’s bout has drawn massive controversy since the scorecards were revealed, with Catterall even dubbing the judging as ‘deluded’ while others claimed it could be corrupt.

The British Boxing Board of Control revealed that they will be taking a serious look at the decision when they posted a brief notice that said:

“The British Boxing Board of Control will be investigating the scoring of this contest and will advise accordingly.”

General Secretary, Robert Smith, told the Telegraph that the board would further investigate the results but claimed that any allegations of corruption were ‘nonsense.’

“We will be looking into it,” said Smith.

“There were some very close rounds, it was a very close, very scrappy fight, and I have asked for reports from the judges which we will be studying this week.

“Our judges are honest people and scored it as they saw it.

“I was there, and I thought Catterall pipped it.”

“It makes me want to walk away from the sport” 😤 Jamie Moore, Jack Catterall’s trainer, is FURIOUS with Josh Taylor’s split decision victory 🤬#TaylorCatterall | @boxxer | @trboxingpic.twitter.com/CTWiZCg0ee — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 27, 2022

Reactions

Catterall definitely didn’t hide his views on the result, taking to Twitter afterwards to say, “What a load of shit!”

He even returned the next day with a message for his opponent that said, “When you dropping my belts off? This boxing game is a fucking disaster.”

The result had seemed clear to many in the boxing world and caused much uproar and controversy when it went the way of Taylor. Hopefully, the review of the fight can right what many view as a great injustice.

Read More About: jack catterall, Josh Taylor