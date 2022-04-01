John Fury reveals decision to run for Mayor of Manchester on April 1st

John Fury, unsurprisingly, looks to be pulling an April Fool’s prank.

While John Fury has dropped a ‘big announcement’ today, it might be the day to take it with a pinch of salt.

Fury either picked an unfortunate day to announce his candidacy or knew what he was doing when he posted a video on his Instagram claiming that he had plans of becoming mayor of Manchester.

Fury’s announcement video didn’t seem particularly well-prepped. While Fury sounded quite polished in his video the content was quite sparse and just featured the regular ‘pub-talk’ politics comments like, ‘so-called politicians’ and ‘I could do better.’ While we won’t know if Fury is serious for until he further comments,

“Morning to all out there,” said Fury.

“News: I am running in the next election for the mayor of Manchester because these politicians are absolutely useless and I think I could do a better job so keep listening, keep your eyes peeled and you’ll see me very shortly up there in the elections in 2024 and I’m sure I can do a better job than the so-called politicians of today.

“Thank you for listening and have a nice day. Bye.”

An unlikely candidate

While Fury could decide to run for the position of mayor, there is another unlikely event that he also seems to be interested in.

The 57-year-old has been discussed as an option for the undercard of Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte. While that may seem like an unlikely option for a professional boxing card, Tyson revealed the plans and said that Frank Warren was working on it earlier last month.

“Frank is working very hard behind the scenes, it’s not been announced but I’m just going to give you a little sneaky preview.

“Big John, trying to get him on the undercard. So yeah, don’t be surprised.”

While his age might be a factor in making the bout unlikely, Fury Sr might have taken his inspiration to step back into the ring from elsewhere.

“I’ll fight Mike Tyson, he’s making a comeback. I know he mentions my boy’s name every five minutes, but here I am, John Fury is hiding from no man, not even the king of the old men Mike Tyson.

“I will fight Mike Tyson, I will not be denied, I will die in a fight.”

