Jake Paul offers $30 million for Will Smith vs Chris Rock boxing bout

Jake Paul wants to take the world of celebrity boxing up a notch

It really was just a matter of time before Jake Paul had his say on the Chris Rock and Will Smith incident.

While Paul was sure to comment on the matter of his own accord, Sal Vulcano of the Impractical Jokers was actually the one to question how much Paul would offer Rock and Smith for a bout.

“Over/under on how much Paul is gonna offer Chris Rock and Will Smith for a boxing PPV?” said Vulcano on Twitter.

Paul was quick to respond by saying that he would have $30 million for the two fighters if they wanted to step the beef up a notch.

“I got $15m for Will Smith and $15m for Chris Rock ready to go

“Let’s do it in August on my undercard.

“Someone get me on the phone with Will Smith’s boxing representative asap.”

Nah this is crazy ahah https://t.co/ARYgmj1tpp — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 28, 2022

Chris Rock vs Will Smith

Paul’s comments come after Smith slapped Rock at the Oscars for insulting his wife.

Rock was on stage when he joked that Jada Pinkett Smith looked like G.I Jane, a character with a shaved head.

Smith didn’t take the comment well and walked up on stage to slap Rock before returning to his seat and shouting “keep my wife’s name out your f*cking mouth.”

While Paul might be hoping that there’s still animosity between the two, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs confirmed that the two made up after the event.

“That’s not a problem. That’s over. I can confirm that,” said Combs of the beef. “It’s all love. They’re brothers.”

A reminder that the first time Will Smith was nominated for a Leading Actor #Oscar was for his portrayal of Muhammad Ali pic.twitter.com/tJSvhk02q0 — MovieRankings.net (@LightsCameraPod) March 28, 2022

Read More About: boxing, Celebrity Boxing