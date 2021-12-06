Jake Paul’s explicit message to Tommy Fury after Fury explains injury

Jake Paul sends a message to Tommy Fury as Tyron Woodley replaces him in the December 18th bout.

Jake Paul didn’t take long to make it to Twitter and add further insult to Tommy Fury’s injury. Paul confirmed that the fight would be called off due to Tommy Fury’s ‘medical condition.’

“Tommy Fury has pulled out of the fight due to a “medical condition” and Tyron Woodley is stepping in for December 18th for the official rematch,” said Paul.

“It is official, Tommy Fury is boxing’s biggest bitch. He has pulled out of the fight. The Fury’s have pulled out of the fight due to a medical condition.

“Who knows what the f*ck is going on in that camp. I think he has a bad case of puss-itis. I couldn’t believe the news at first. It still doesn’t even seem real.”

The financial loss

Paul was quick to point out the financial loss that Fury expected to take home and made sure to tell Fury that he didn’t buy his reasoning.

“He fumbled the biggest bag of his life. Now he will be watching at home, paying me 60 dollars instead of getting paid millions of dollars to fight me.

“I’ve fought with a broken nose, I’ve fought sick. Get the f*ck over it, this is boxing. It’s official, he was scared, I think the pressure got to him, the shit talk got to him. That’s the bad news guys.”

Tommy Fury has pulled out of the fight due to a “medical condition” and Tyron Woodley is stepping in for December 18th for the official rematch. pic.twitter.com/t1OFVQQBBt — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 6, 2021

The Good News

Jake Paul won’t be without an opponent, however, as he confirmed that Tyron Woodley would be ready to take the fight.

“The good news is that Mr. Tyron Woodley, we called him up and we were like, ‘hey, you want to take the fight?’ He has been training, he goes, ‘sure, I’ll take the fight, let’s do the rematch, run it back.’

“I’m giving him 500,000 dollars extra if he can knock me out.”

The bout is still set to take place on the original date of December 18th and Jake Paul claims that he is confident it will be a KO win for him this time.

“Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2, Leave No Doubt.

“I didn’t knock him out the first time, I’m coming back and I’m getting the crazy W, the crazy highlight-reel knockout. December 18th, the show must go on.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyron Woodley (@twooodley)

Tommy Fury.

Tommy Fury also explained that his injury came in the form of a broken rib.

“I am absolutely heartbroken that I have been forced to withdraw from my fight with Jake Paul due to a bacterial chest infection and a broken rib.

“The beginning of my camp was going so incredibly and I never expected anything to come in my way from a victory on December 18.

“I can’t express how disappointed I am and I really do hope we can get this fight rescheduled in the new year.

“I want this fight to happen more than anything. I’m now regretfully putting my focus on recovery and a further reschedule date.”

Tommy Fury: “I am absolutely heartbroken that I have been forced to withdraw from my fight with Jake Paul due to a bacterial chest infection and broken rib. I really do hope we can get this fight rescheduled in the new year. I want this fight to still happen more than anything.” — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) December 6, 2021

Read More About: boxing, Jake Paul