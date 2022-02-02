Jake Paul promises historic seven-figure payday for Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano

If Jake Paul’s word is anything to go by, Katie Taylor could be in for a big payday

Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano is a fight that has been slipping through the cracks for too long but somehow, it ended up being Jake Paul who made the bout a reality.

Speaking on The MMA Hour, Jake Paul admitted that he was part of the reason the fight was made, but he credits it largely to the top fighters involved.

“I owe all the credit to Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano for being two of the pound-for-pound greatest female fighters to have ever lived.

“They’ve been trying to put this fight on, I think they just needed that extra sauce.”

Paul has recently raised awareness for fighter pay issues with his attacks on Dana White but has more direct involvement in the Taylor vs Serrano bout, acting as Serrano’s manager.

Eddie Hearn and Jake Paul ready to begin their co-promotion for Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano today… pic.twitter.com/Yxkzt5uAw0 — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) February 2, 2022

“It’s all of our efforts in getting this done and it’s what needed to happen for women’s boxing to progress it forward and get women paid more.

“It’s historic in more than one way. I don’t want to take any credit.”

A seven-figure payday

Paul claims that both of the fighters pay will see a big step up from previous paydays

“They’re getting paid in the seven-figures, never happened for women, guaranteed seven figures, plus pay-per-view. Obviously, it’s going to be a massive pay-per-view.”

As Serrano’s manager, Paul admitted that his involvement came after hearing how poorly she was paid despite her accomplishments in the ring.

“I think Amanda Serrano’s an amazing person and I’m willing to help her in any way possible, whether it’s being a friend or being a manager…

“This is life-changing for both girls and especially I know for Amanda Serrano because I’ve heard her stories of how much she’s been getting paid since day one.

“That’s what initially sparked my desire to want to help her. How is the only person to win in more division’s than Manny Pacquaio getting paid $20,000? This is absurd.”

Read More About: amanda serrano, katie taylor