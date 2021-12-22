Jorge Masvidal offers Jake Paul an ultimatum

Jorge Masvidal offers Jake Paul a fight but sets terms that would suit him and his obligations to the UFC.

Jorge Masvidal is eager to enter into negotiations with Jake Paul but refuses to do so if it will breach his contract or damage his relationship with the UFC.

After Paul offered Masvidal ‘$5million plus a percentage of PPV sales to fight him next’, Paul said on brother Logan’s podcast, Impaulsive, “Let’s make it happen. That’s the most you’ll ever have gotten paid. Daddy Dana (White) just has to let you out of your contract. You work for the UFC, you’re a bitch.”

Masvidal definitely wasn’t pleased with this and clarified his position.

Firstly, Masvidal clarified that his UFC contract wasn’t as easy as Paul was claiming to get out of, as he said, “the UFC isn’t gonna let me go for chump change.”

Masvidal then decided to clarify what would be an acceptable price and explained that he would make good on his relationship with the UFC if the fight were to occur.

“Make that 20 guaranteed plus PPV and I’m sure the UFC will be ok with it as long as I break them off their fee and then I’ll gladly break your face.”

Keeping the UFC involved

Masvidal then followed up with a second tweet, where he said that the UFC could be the ones to host the event, even if it were a boxing match.

“If the UFC still says no because the money is still too low then come over to the UFC, sign a 1 fight deal and we can stipulate I can only box in the cage. If I do anything other than that I will forfeit my purse to you. Come on over and get paid and laid out.”

1. The ufc isn’t gonna let me go for chump change.

2. Make that 20 guaranteed plus Ppv and I’m sure the ufc will be ok with it as long as I break them off their fee and then I’ll gladly break your face. https://t.co/2rcWvGyBl3 — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) December 21, 2021

The background

Jake Paul called out Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal after his bout with Tyron Woodley as he saw them leaving the arena early.

In his post-fight interview with Ariel Helwani, he said, “Masvidal and Nate Diaz, y’all are some bitches for leaving this arena because I know you don’t want that shit,” said Paul.

“I’ll take out both of y’all next. Just get out of your contract with Daddy Dana and I’mma fuck them up too.”

Diaz has remained quieter on the topic and with talks of a potential bout between him and Dustin Poirier in the works, a fight with Paul could be even less likely especially since he has only recently renewed his UFC contract.

