Hafthor Bjornsson describes confrontation video with Eddie Hall that was taken down over legal concerns

Hafthor Bjornsson reveals why the video of his confrontation with Eddie Hall was taken down

Hafthor Bjornsson has taken to Youtube to explain what happened to the video that was circulating of his confrontation with Eddie Hall ahead of their boxing fight.

Bjornsson claimed that the video was taken down because the confrontation hadn’t been cleared with the property owner but decided to make a written statement at the end of his video to describe the events as they happened.

“This video has surfaced a few times but due to this set-up not being discussed with the property owner, the video will not be shared,” read Bjornsson’s statement.

“I’m looking forward to stepping into the ring with Eddie on Saturday so we can settle this once and for all, without it turning into a disgusting street fight which is clearly what Eddie wanted after his clear lack of discipline in yesterday’s display.”

‘The Mountain’ then went on to describe what happened, slamming Hall’s behaviour in the situation and even claiming that he ‘severely’ injured someone that was present.

“Things got pretty heated, insults were thrown and it ended with Eddie being dragged out of the building severely injuring someone involved, whilst trying to spit on me.

“I did spit back, not my finest moment but the adrenaline was cranked and I was shocked that he would do something so disgusting.”

Bjornsson claimed that he tried to keep a level head so as not to undo two years of hard work that had gone into making the bout a reality.

“Regardless, I managed to keep quite calm, all things considered, as I didn’t want to throw two years of hard work out the window.”

Taking down the video

Youtuber, Nick’s Strength and Power, had posted the video and shared the message that he had received from the event’s promoters, Core Sports, which asked him to take down the video.

The message said, “Hello Nick. So sorry for the inconvenience but can we please ask you to take that video down (Eddie and Thor) we never got permissions from the location and the bosses are lashing out at us as we could face legal action so we’ve been running around asking folks to take it down.”

While Core Sports haven’t commented on the message, confirmed its validity or made details of the situation public, the situation raises many questions, including that of Eddie Hall injuring a bystander being the real concern for the promotion.

