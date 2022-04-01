Frank Warren discusses how important Tyson Fury coaching change was during Deontay Wilder trilogy

Frank Warren reveals why Tyson Fury swapped trainers between Deontay Wilder bouts.

After defeating Deontay Wilder the first time, many thought Tyson Fury was making the wrong decision by switching trainers from Ben Davison but Frank Warren thinks SugarHill Steward was the right man to help Fury progress.

“Ben did well in the first,” said Warren on talkSPORT.

“He was living with him and training with him every day, he helped him get his weight down… all of that.”

While Davison did a good job in reigniting Fury’s passion for the sport, Warren believes that the reinvigorated fighter knew he needed to involve a great boxing mind to continue his progress.

Before the post-fight press conference started, Tyson Fury realised (presumably) Sugarhill’s mother was caling. He made sure to take the call. pic.twitter.com/nTJyagBn1Q — The Mac Life (@TheMacLife) October 10, 2021

“I don’t like splitting up teams but when they split up I didn’t say anything because I know Tyson’s a smart guy and knows what he’s doing.

“Everyone’s saying, ‘you’re mad, why are you doing this?’ but he picked the right guy. It was for the style he needed, the trainer to the style of the fighter he was fighting and he got it dead right.”

The right call

Being more offensive and keeping Wilder on his toes looks like it was the right decision, even if there were moments of fear for Fury in all of his Wilder fights.

Warren is definitely of the opinion that Fury made the right decision and seems particularly impressed that Fury spotted it at the time.

SugarHill Steward appreciation! “Jab the mother******!” Simple and effective for @Tyson_Fury! pic.twitter.com/fpa6lsyqpY — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) October 17, 2021

“That was to go out and be offensive, a real old-time cronk fighter.

“Get out there and jump on him and that’s what he did.

“That was Tyson’s move, no one said to him, ‘why don’t you do this?’ That was what he decided to do.”

