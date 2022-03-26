Frank Warren brands Dillian Whyte’s lawyer ‘a liar’ in vicious debate ahead of Tyson Fury bout

Frank Warren clashes with Dillian Whyte’s lawyer amidst serious allegations flying both ways.

Frank Warren and Dillian Whyte’s lawyer, Jeffrey Benz, got into an argument on talkSPORT about the potential breaches in contract, libel and escrow (an account to keep the money safe) concerns surrounding Whyte’s bout with Tyson Fury.

Benz began the argument by calling out Warren for not keeping up his end of the bargain in the lead up to the fight and accusing Warren of breaching their confidentiality agreement.

While Warren didn’t respond to the latter allegation he claimed that his side were not holding out on anything that was contractually promised.

“You signed a bout agreement. In that bout agreement, where does it say anything about escrow accounts, tickets or any of these things that you mentioned?

“You’re a lawyer, where does it say anything in that contract you signed?”

Benz responded by arguing about why Whyte’s money hasn’t been put in escrow and explained that further talks were supposed to be held to sort out the other matters before admitting that it wasn’t a legal obligation for the money to be put in escrow.

🚨 Time to start making your plans! You won’t want to miss this! @Tyson_Fury pic.twitter.com/EY6zxCruWD — Frank Warren (@frankwarren_tv) March 26, 2022

Simon Jordan then jumped in to ask the important question. “If there’s not a contractual obligation to put it in escrow, why are you asking for something that’s not a contractual obligation”

Warren also believed that it was Whyte’s side that were being unfaithful to the deal they had agreed upon as he has failed to promote the fight as his contract obliges him to do.

Other Concerns

“Clause 11 of that contract says the boxers shall reasonably promote the bout… Dillian has not posted one thing about this fight. Not one. Is that not contractual obligation Jeff?” said Warren.

“You tell me what’s reasonable buddy,” responded Benz by pointing out that the clause wasn’t specific, even if it is clear that Whyte has not been promoting the fight.

Benz also claimed that Warren’s side had misrepresented the form agreement which was the real cause of the situation being slowed down as much as it had been but warren simply responded by asking why Benz saw the contract fit to sign.

“Why did you sign this agreement,” said Warren.

“There’s no escrow in it, you’re obliged to do things promotionally. Why did you sign it if you’re not going to do these things? You want more things that aren’t in the contract. You’re a lawyer.”

He then revealed why the money hasn’t gone into escrow and it wasn’t because it was never agreed upon.

“They asked for the money to go into escrow and we agreed to do that subject to him showing up to the launch press conference.”

Both men claimed that they had been acting honourably in this messed-up situation and when it was said that one of the two had to be lying, Warren said, “I’m not a lawyer but I am going to say you’re a liar, so sue me for libel.”

Read More About: boxing, Frank Warren