Felix Verdejo will not face death penalty in pregnant girlfriend murder case

Former WBO Inter-Continental lightweight title challenger, Felix Verdejo, is accused of murdering pregnant girlfriend Keishla Rodriguez.

Former Lightweight boxer, Felix Verdejo will not be facing the death penalty according to Boxingscene.com

The article stated that “The U.S. Attorney’s office has decided to no longer proceed in that direction (capital punishment) after introducing the option in the weeks following Verdejo’s arrest on allegations of carjacking resulting in death, kidnapping resulting in death and killing of an unborn child in the abduction and murder of Keishla Marlen Rodriguez, with whom he had a years-long love affair.

[AHORA] El Departamento de Justicia federal notificó hoy que no buscará la pena de muerte en el caso contra el boxeador Félix “El Diamante” Verdejo y su cómplice, Luis Antonio Cádiz Martínez, por la muerte de la expareja del púgil, Keishla Rodríguez, y su bebé no nacido. #JPD pic.twitter.com/YLhuDcQcbf — 🇵🇷Jugando Pelota Dura🇵🇷 (@JugandoPelotaPR) January 31, 2022

“The United States of American hereby notifies the Court that it will not seek the death penalty in this case against Félix Verdejo-Sánchez and Luis Antonio Cádiz-Martínez,” W. Stephen Muldrow, lead counsel for the U.S. Attorney for notified the U.S. District Court of Puerto Rico in an official letter.”

A disturbing testimony

Luis Antonio Cadiz-Martinez, Verdejo’s alleged accomplice, will also be spared a possible capital sentence.

Bloodyelbow.com reported that Cadiz-Martinez had given an incriminating testimony.

U.S. Attorney To Not Pursue Death Penalty Against Felix Verdejo, Accomplice https://t.co/TEhdDaEEnA pic.twitter.com/tNUlkeh97Q — BoxingScene.com (@boxingscene) January 31, 2022

“Cadiz-Martinez reportedly told police that he aided Verdejo in the killing of Rodriguez. He told investigators that he was in an SUV with Verdejo and Rodriguez on April 29, 2021, and that Verdejo attacked Rodriguez inside the car and injected her with narcotics. Ortiz said he and Verdejo then bound Rodriguez’s arms and legs and attached her to a cement block.

“Cadiz-Martinez said he and Verdejo then threw Rodriguez off the Teodoro Moscoso Bridge outside of San Juan. Cadiz-Martinez said Verdejo fired at Rodriguez with a pistol as she sank into the lagoon. Rodriguez’s body was discovered in the lagoon a few days later.

“Authorities claim that surveillance footage from the bridge corroborates parts of Cadiz-Martinez’s witness testimony.”

Verdejo had represented Puerto Rico in the 2012 Olympic Games prior to his professional debut but now faces a possible 99-year sentence if found guilty.

