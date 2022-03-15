Eddie Hearn claims Tyson Fury would be a bigger star if he was his promoter

Eddie Hearn praises himself as the best boxing promoter while discussing Tyson Fury

Eddie Hearn has always made it clear that he backs himself as the best promoter in the boxing world but he’s now of the opinion that Tyson Fury would be an even bigger star if he was with Hearn’s Matchroom Sport.

“Tyson Fury and John Fury I like them,” he said to Pro Boxing Fans. “They’re not idiots. They know how much bigger he would be if I was promoting him. They know I’m the best promoter in the world.

“But, we’ve always had this little bit of back and forward, back and forward. I think they’re both very entertaining and I think Dillian Whyte is going to beat Tyson Fury.”

The bout

Whyte and Fury’s bout, however, is far from settled upon at present, however, as Hearn reveals that talks are still ongoing with the preliminary date and venue currently in question.

“There’s things that are still going on, we have meetings this morning to resolve different pieces, I mean it’s supposed to be April 23rd at Webley, there’s not really time.”

Hearn doesn’t doubt that the fight will go ahead though and backs his fighter, claiming that Whyte can do the unthinkable and defeat Tyson fury.

“I think Dillian Whyte can win the fight and I’ll be behind him all the way.”

While it might be a while in the making, Whyte vs Fury should be sorted at some point in the near future which means that we don’t have too long to wait before we catch some more back-and-forth between Hearn and the Fury camp.

John Fury responds to the controversy over his comments at the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury press conference and warns Eddie Hearn: “I will bury you.” [📽️ John Fury] pic.twitter.com/lL3qEmetDk — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) November 29, 2021

