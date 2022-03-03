Eddie Hearn claims Tyson Fury’s latest accusation is ‘absolute rubbish’

Eddie Hearn slammed allegations that Tyson Fury made about him, alleging that he told Dillian Whyte to skip a scheduled press conference

Eddie Hearn and Tyson Fury were both on the MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani and even though neither were in the studio or on air at the same time, that didn’t stop accusations from being thrown.

Fury believed that Hearn played a part in Dillian Whyte missing his press conference with him and said as much to Helwani. When Helwani later explained that to Hearn, Hearn claimed it was ‘absolute rubbish.’

Tyson Fury is not bothered by Dillian Whyte’s press conference no-show… [📽️ @FrankWarren_TV] pic.twitter.com/4r6SPwojfn — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) March 1, 2022

“I’ve had no involvement in the negotiations of that contract with Frank Warren and Dillian Whyte’s lawyer.

“I’m very aware of the situation, there’s still a lot of things to resolve. Mainly, the way Dillian Whyte has been disrespected in certain requests that he has made, in terms of escrow, in terms of complimentary tickets for the fight and I think it’s reached the point where it’s like, ‘well ok, if you don’t want to respect me, I’m not going out of my way.’

“One of the requests was to have a private jet from Portugal, where he trains, into London. You’re talking about a purse bid of $41 million and you expect a man to get on a Ryanair flight during what is still a pandemic.”

“This might be my final hurdle. What more can I do?” “AJ is done. He couldn’t live up to his end of the bargain.”@Tyson_Fury on his future in and out of the ring, and why Dillian Whyte at Wembley may be his last dance… 👀#FuryWhyte | April 23 | BT Sport Box Office pic.twitter.com/1Up8GqPxXK — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) March 2, 2022

Respect

Hearn is firmly in Whyte’s corner when it comes to thoughts that the fighter is being disrespected but maintains that he’s not involved in the situation.

“Dillian Whyte in my opinion was not treated with respect. I never told him not to attend the press conference at all but at the end of the day it was a purse bid and Dillion Whyte has certain obligations under that scenario.

“There’s still certain things to be resolved between those parties but I’m not involved in that respect.”

