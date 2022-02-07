Eddie Hearn defends controversial Anthony Joshua decision

Eddie Hearn has backed Anthony Joshua in his controversial decision not to step aside for a good payday.

Anthony Joshua’s decision to fight Oleksandr Usyk instead of receiving a payday to step aside and let Tyson Fury fight him first was a controversial one.

One reason why it’s so controversial is because Joshua would have secured a fight against the winner anyway. Eddie Hearn, however, defended Joshua by stating that it would be too tough for him to live with as a fighter.

“He’s a fighter though and you can’t take that away from him,” said Hearn on talksport. “They have to have advice but ultimately AJ is his own boss. He’s going to make the decision.”

Tyson Fury on Instagram: “Eddie Hearn and Anthony Joshua have gotta be the worst businessmen in history. Today they lost $90million.” [🎥 @Tyson_Fury] pic.twitter.com/cEDfcqOYes — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) January 26, 2022

The reason.

The difficult decision wasn’t as much about the money as it was about the mentality of having avoided a fight for Joshua. Seeking retribution by beating Usyk is what Joshua is aiming for now and Hearn claims Joshua never wanted a way out of that.

“For a fighter to do that it’s kind of like, ‘I have to walk down the street with people knowing I’ve swerved this fight and that’s not what I do.’

“He thinks he can beat him and we believe he can beat him but it’s a very tough fight and he deserves credit… He never looked for a way out of this fight.”

🗣️”Joshua DON’T do that please!” Vitali Klitschko has urged Anthony Joshua to face Oleksandr Usyk in their rematch & decline any step aside offer pic.twitter.com/7qDsTyQ3pH — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) January 28, 2022

One big difference between Joshua’s two recent defeats is how he’s lacking a real excuse after the Usyk loss. While his fight against Andy Ruiz Jr could be put down to poor preparation, Hearn claims he was just beaten by the better man when the Usyk fight came around.

“It’s been eating him up, that defeat (Usyk). The Ruiz one, he could look at the preparation and things that went wrong and blame that but this time he was good.

“He just got beaten by the better man on the night and I think that aggravates him more than anything.”

