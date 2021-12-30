Former UFC champ would love to fight Jake Paul but thinks there is a better-suited opponent

Chris Weidman on potential Jake Paul bout.

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman would love to fight Jake Paul but thinks Anderson Silva would be better suited to the bout.

Weidman doesn’t appear to be a big fan of Jake Paul’s boxing career and after Tyron Woodley, thinks he needs to fight someone his own size to prove himself.

“I would love to fight him,” Weidman said on the Won’t Back Down podcast. I think he’s alright but I don’t think a guy around his own size he has any chance with.

“When I watch his boxing, even in the first four rounds, I did think Tyron was winning.

“I thought it was terribly boring. I think it was ‘one punch, clinch, one punch, clinch’ but at least they were kind of going after each other.”

Poor callouts.

Weidman also isn’t impressed by the callouts that Paul has been making, citing them as unrealistic as the UFC won’t associate with him.

“I mean, he’s calling out all these fighters with UFC contracts. None of those are really going to happen at this point.

“The UFC would have to get behind it almost like Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather-type match but unless you’re drawing in 500 million dollars, like the Mayweather and Conor McGregor fight was doing, the UFC is not doing that because they don’t want to split it.

“They would split it but if it’s not that type of money, they’re not doing it.”

“Wasting our time talking about Diaz, Mazvidal, Usman… just a waste of time but that’s how he’s amping himself up, making himself sound like he’ll fight anybody but he’s calling out all smaller guys than him.”

While it doesn’t look like Weidman is a fan of Paul, he does think a former opponent of his would be the right way to go.

“I would love to see him fight Anderson Silva.

“Anderson Silva is not in contract, he’s a professional boxer, he’s been looking great, he just beat a former world champion boxer in his last fight and they’re right around the same size.

“Why aren’t we hearing him call Anderson Silva out? I would love to see that.”

The why.

Paul has, unfortunately, explained that he has no interest in fighting Silva due to the way it would be perceived.

“I have a lot of respect for Anderson, I was a fan of his growing up. He’s said nothing but nice things about me so there’s a mutual respect there.”

“The thing is for me, I’ve been fighting guys who are a little bit older but there’s a criticism there… so, if I fight Anderson, it kind of goes along with that narrative.

“Even when I win, they’re going to be like, ‘Oh, you just beat up an old retired guy,’ so, that’s where it’s a little bit tricky.”

“I have a lot of respect for Anderson [Silva]. He’s an MMA legend… Anderson’s done great against Tito Ortiz and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., but I’m not that, I’m not those guys.”@JakePaul believes he’d give Anderson Silva his toughest test to date 🥊 (via @marc_raimondi) pic.twitter.com/9lGG7iUdft — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) September 13, 2021

