Chael Sonnen explains Logan Paul’s financial issues with Floyd Mayweather

Chael Sonnen explains why Logan Paul may not have received payments from Floyd Mayweather, while admitting concerns over the matter.

Floyd Mayweather recently responded to Logan Paul’s allegations about money not being sent after their fight, claiming that the money from pay-per-views can take a while to come in.

Chael Sonnen, however, has expressed concerns about how long Paul has been left waiting.

Sonnen explained the details of pay-per-view payments and admitted that they can take some time, but not as long as Mayweather seems to suggesting.

“Logan and Floyd fight, Logan gets what’s called show money, he leaves with it that evening as agreed on, but then as far as his cut on the backend, the pay-per-view buys, he hasn’t seen anything yet.

“Floyd spoke for the first time on this and Floyd said, ‘hold on, on the pay-per-view, those numbers aren’t in yet,’ then he used himself [as an example] and said, ‘I am still getting cheques for fights that I had 8-9 years ago.

“When you get the pay-per-view, we call that the drip. It will drip in. You will have your first pay-per-view payment in exactly 30 days and that is also going to be your biggest one.”

Mayweather spoke on Logan Paul calling him out over non-payments 💰 pic.twitter.com/0yX9BRQ3D3 — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) February 16, 2022

“Tomfoolery”

While the drip is sizeable and could be paid back over a long enough time frame, Sonnen admits there could be cause for concern if none has reached Paul yet.

“If Logan is not getting a single dollar from the pay-per-view drip and more than 30 days have gone by, there’s some tomfoolery at play.

“Logan would know what that contract is, I would not. So for me to pass judgement on it, I do need to disclose to you guys, I don’t know what it said. But for Logan to get verbal about it and for Floyd to weigh in and say, ‘yes, he is owed money but I don’t have the money yet, it’s still coming in’ and represent anything for 8-9 years, it’s not right.”

If Paul hasn’t received all of the money, Sonnen claims there is no issue but if it is the case that none has come in yet and there is in fact ‘tomfoolery at play,’ then there could be serious legal repercussions.

“I can tell you he already got some money that came in within 30 days, for sure. Another 30 days, another part of the drip comes in, another 30 days… It’s been five, six, seven, eight months which means five, six, seven, eight drips have come in.

“There is a federal law known as conversion. If the money comes in which is designated to go back out to Paul but it doesn’t and instead goes and gets converted to somebody else’s account, somebody gets put in handcuffs. It is extremely illegal.”

Read Next: Conor McGregor makes bizarre claim about his ground game

Read More About: floyd mayweather, Logan Paul