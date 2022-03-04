Chael Sonnen laughs at Tyson Fury’s delusional plans for after retirement

Chael Sonnen had nothing positive to say about Tyson Fury’s plans for after his retirement.

While Chael Sonnen does come out with some controversial statements, he could have a point with this one after slamming Tyson Fury’s latest idea.

Fury recently came up with a plan to retire after his Dillian Whyte fight and hopefully keep his undefeated boxing record intact by doing so.

He did seem to want to have his cake and eat it too as he announced his intention to fight Francis Ngannou in a bout that’s pretty much boxing but just about dissimilar enough that it wouldn’t count towards his record if he lost.

So, while the bout would definitely favour him over Ngannou, the crossover bout would hold no real stakes for the boxer.

Dana White gives Francis Ngannou a slim chance of beating Tyson Fury in boxing 🥊 Full story: https://t.co/RJoei5zNTt pic.twitter.com/1DNIzJflLx — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) March 4, 2022

Sonnen spoke on his Youtube channel about how bad he thought the idea was. With no real stakes, he believes that Fury is delusional to think he can achieve a feat he hasn’t done in his biggest fights so far, especially when it came to trying to sell out the LA Raiders stadium.

“Ok, so you have a guy who can’t sell out Raiders stadium in the sport that he’s good at but he’s going to retire, thus telling us he’s not going to take it seriously, does not want it to affect his record, not have any risk at all and he’s going to do a bigger night of business than he ever did at the sport he was good at.”

“Sign me up”

Sonnen couldn’t help but laugh at the suggestion, claiming that he expected the idea to go down like a lead balloon, further mocking the situation as the idea didn’t seem to have many redeeming qualities.

“Sign me up Tyson, I want that too. I want to do that too.

“I want to have more attention and more money for less effort in something that’s created and made up in a sport that doesn’t even have a name. It will have no pressure whatsoever.”

“TYSON IS A ROCKSTAR, HE COULD HAVE SOLD OUT THREE WEMBLEYS” THE MASSIVE HEAVYWEIGHT clash between WBC champion Tyson Fury and the challenger Dillian Whyte on April 23 sold in huge numbers today – 85,000 tickets were purchased within 3 hours! ✍️ #TeamFury pic.twitter.com/je17lrjdZt — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) March 2, 2022

While he would have had a positive view of Fury up to this point, Sonnen revealed that he viewed Fury as a ‘dumb dumb’ for this idea.

“I didn’t know Tyson Fury was a dumb dumb, I think he speaks pretty well, I appreciate the entertainment, he can box like a son of a…

“I only thought good things about him. Now, I’m forced to be faced with the reality that this guy doesn’t know which way is up.

“Your idea sucks and you’re alienating your fans. It’s a very bizarre concept that isn’t going to work that nobody’s going to bite on.”

