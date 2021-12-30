Chael Sonnen dubs Jake Paul “a star” regardless of PPV numbers

Chael Sonnen defends Jake Paul, following reports that his rematch with Tyron Woodley didn’t draw the crowd that was expected

Jake Paul has recently come under fire for the reportedly poor PPV numbers that his rematch with Tyron Woodley did. Chael Sonnen, however, couldn’t understand why it happened.

On his Youtube channel, Sonnen said, “Reports come out today, the fight between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley did less than 65,000 buys. That would be much less than the first time they fought.

“I can only tell you how I feel about this, I was more interested in part two. I can also tell you, the history of combat sports, the rematch always does better than the prequel.”

The PPV number rumors are bullshit 1st fight w Woodley we sold 500k+ Numbers for this one are still rolling in but still looking positive Not my best business night But remember.. Everyone wanted to see me Vs. Fury and that’s what we sold.. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 29, 2021

In defence of Jake Paul

Despite the confusion, Sonnen still thought that Paul was being underappreciated and even called him ‘a star.’

“Paul is a star, I don’t care about that 65,000 number in the least.

“I don’t know anybody in boxing that I’m personally more interested in and that’s not a literal statement… but I think you understand my point. I don’t come across more headlines anywhere.”

Beyond feeling that Paul was underappreciated, Sonnen also believed that he was being unfairly disrespected and deserved the same praise that other fighters receive.

“I’m a little annoyed that nobody will give Paul a pat on the back and just simply say ‘Good job.’ Two words.

“Shut your mouth. You do it for everybody else that goes out there, takes that risk, works hard, sacrifices and has victory. You tell them, ‘good job.’

“Right? It’s not that complex and it irritates me that nobody wants to tell Paul good job.”

Bitch boy can’t afford the big boys Never again do I want to hear my name associated with the fake. 3 0 5 day is coming #supernecessary pic.twitter.com/XloN8Kex88 — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) December 29, 2021

Resolving the problem

Sonnen acknowledges that solving the problem won’t be easy but claims that disrespecting Paul is particularly unfair as no real solutions have been presented.

For those looking to see Paul fight a boxer, Sonnen claims they may need to provide a little bit more information than that for it to be a solution.

“They use the same word. I am quoting right now, ‘he should fight a boxer,’ that’s a quote, that is a quote said by everybody that wants to bury Paul.

“Not one goddamn person has said a name and the reason is, you don’t know them.

“Boxing has done a terrible job. Boxers do a terrible job with the self-promotion. They take a look at Paul and they’re jealous instead of looking at Paul and going, ‘My goodness, this is what I need to do.'”

