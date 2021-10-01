Wladimir Klitschko insists Anthony Joshua still has time to bounce back

Wladimir Klitschko has expressed his confidence in Anthony Joshua’s abilities after the British boxer lost his heavyweight titles to Oleksandr Usyk.

Joshua suffered an upset defeat to former world cruiserweight champion Usyk, as he was thoroughly outclassed over the duration of the 12 rounds on Saturday night.

The loss is a major setback for Joshua, as he had planned on fighting Tyson Fury in what would have been an undisputed world heavyweight title fight, but he now will now face Usyk again in his next bout.

Klitschko, who lost to Joshua in his last-ever professional fight, told Sky Sports that he is confident that his former opponent can return to his best, pointing to two defeats he suffered himself early on in his career.

Wladimir Klitschko on Anthony Joshua.

“Since 2012, I watched Usyk winning his gold and I watched AJ winning his gold. Being undefeated for such a long time, winning all the titles as a cruiserweight and now as the heavyweights,” Klitschko said of his countryman.

“This man is something special. But we’ve seen AJ being challenged. I remember my time. I lost two fights within a year. Two title fights back in 2004.

“I bounced back and eventually became one of the longest-reigning champions after Joe Louis. AJ will still have his time, absolutely. It’s all about how to overcome the challenge.”

WLAD BACKS AJ TO BOUNCE BACK👍@Klitschko knows plenty about overcoming boxing setbacks and says @anthonyjoshua can rise to this latest challenge💪 pic.twitter.com/Nxyh2VFDut — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) September 30, 2021

Joshua aims to return to the top.

Joshua has already activated the rematch clause in his contract with Usyk, which means a second bout between the two will likely happen next year.

The Olympic gold medallist has already bounced back from one defeat in his professional career, as he secured a unanimous decision victory against Andy Ruiz after losing by TKO in their first fight.

The Londoner was conservative in his second fight with Ruiz, as he outboxed his shorter opponent while maintaining his distance for the duration of the fight, but a different approach will be needed against Usyk

Joshua has shown that he has knock out power in the past, and he will likely need to display that power again in his second fight with Usyk, who has proven to be a technically superior boxer to the British fighter.

