WBC give Tyson Fury until Friday to decide if he is actually retired

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman has revealed that the organisation have given Tyson Fury until Friday to decide if he is retired.

Fury announced that he was retired from professional boxing after beating Dillian Whyte in April, before recently announcing his intention to fight Derek Chisora for a third time.

He decided against fighting Chisora just days later by announcing his retirement again, but then revealed on social media that he would be willing to fight Oleksandr Usyk in a unification world title bout.

WBC President on Tyson Fury.

Fury remains the WBC heavyweight champion for the time being, but the organisation’s president revealed on Seconds Out that the 34-year-old has until Friday to confirm his retirement in writing.

“We confirmed that we’re giving Tyson Fury and his team until this Friday, the 26th, to receive written confirmation,” Sulaiman said.

“Instead of speculating, we’re going to wait for the time that we all agreed, and we’ll see. Tyson Fury, we are very proud of him. We’re giving him the time he deserves to make an educated decision that we all expect to be done this Friday.”

A blockbuster bout against Oleksandr Usyk beckons.

The WBC are happy for Fury to pursue a fight against Usyk, but while both men have expressed their interest in the bout, there is no certainly the two will meet in the ring, as is always the case in professional boxing.

Negotiations between Fury and Joshua took place for a unification world title bout, although that fight never came to fruition despite the huge public interest.

Sulaiman insisted that the WBC would be happy for Fury to fight Usyk, although he wasn’t convinced that negotiations will prove to be any easier this time around.

“I think Fury would see the unification as a test, as a challenge, as motivation to get back and make yet another statement as a champion,” Sulaiman

“I think he will be happy to look into that option. Would it be easier [than making the Joshua fight]? I’m not sure of the complications that happened. We don’t get into the negotiations. So we don’t really know what happened.

“But I see Fury-Usyk to be of tremendous interest for everyone.”

