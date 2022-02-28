Vasiliy Lomachenko joins Ukrainian military to fight Russian invasion

Former triple-weight world boxing champion Vasiliy Lomachenko has joined the Ukrainian military to fight the Russian invasion of his home country.

Lomachenko, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and former featherweight, junior lightweight and lightweight world champion in the professional sport, has returned to his home city, Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, to defend it from Russian invaders.

The 34-year-old, who last fought in December in a unanimous decision victory against Richard Commey, revealed that he had enlisted in the city’s military on his official Facebook page.

Vasiliy Lomachenko joins Ukraine’s military.

Lomachenko posted a picture of himself in military uniform, armed and ready, alongside the city’s mayor.

“The Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi Territorial Defense Battalion has been formed and armed. In the territorial defence, boxer Vasily Lomachenko informed the mayor Vitaly Grazhdan,” the caption reads.

Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi is located in the south of the country in the Odessa Oblast, to the north-west of Crimea. According to the latest available information it remains under Ukrainian control but is not far from Russian-controlled territory to the east.

Ukraine’s boxing champions have joined the fight.

Former world heavyweight champions Vitali and Wladimir Klitschko are currently in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and have vowed to defend their country.

The elder brother, Vitali, is the mayor of Kyiv and has said that he has no other choice but to fight and his brother has echoed those sentiments.

Current world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk returned to Ukraine amid the invasion, having been in the UK for a promotional tour, and has called on Russian president Wladimir Putin to end the war and negotiate.

“I’d like to speak to the people of Russia. If we consider ourselves as brothers, orthodox ones. Do not let your children to set out to our country, do not fight with us.” Usyk posted on Instagram.

“Also I’m addressing this to the President Vladimir Putin. You can stop this war. Please just sit down and negotiate it with us without claims.

“Our kids, wives, grannies are hiding in the basements… We are here in our own country, we cannot do it other way – we are defending… Stop it! Stop this war.”

