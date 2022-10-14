UK Anti-Doping launch investigation into Conor Benn’s failed drug test

UK Anti-Doping have launched an investigation into Conor Benn’s failed drug test which caused the postponement of his fight against Chris Eubank Jr.

Benn tested positive for trace amounts of a banned substance in a test administered by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association, although he did pass all tests administered by UKAD ahead of his proposed fight with Eubank Jr.

Although the British Boxing Board of Control delegates its doping control to UKAD, they decided to prohibit the fight due to VADA’s findings.

The BBB of C have now announced that UKAD have launched an investigation into Benn, with further details to be released in due course.

UKAD are investigating Conor Benn.

“Following the British Boxing Board of Control Limited’s decision on 4th October 2022 to prohibit the contest between Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn that was scheduled to take place on 8th October 2022, the board is aware that it has been widely reported in the press that an ‘A’ sample provided by Mr Benn to the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association tested positive for a prohibited substance,” the statement reads.

“UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) has launched an investigation in relation to Mr Benn and the board is in communication with UKAD in relation to that investigation. The board will release further details in relation to this matter, as and when appropriate.”

The welterweight has maintained his innocence.

Benn has insisted that he is a clean fighter ever since news broke of his failed drug test and recently took to Instagram to post, “I hope the apology is as loud as the disrespect.”

His promoters at Matchroom Boxing have insisted that the fight between Benn and Eubank Jr. is postponed rather than being cancelled, although the former could face a lengthy ban if he is found to have intentionally taken a banned substance.

Eubank Jr. stated that he still wished to fight Benn before the bout was postponed, although he hasn’t refrained from criticising his would-be opponent online.

