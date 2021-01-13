Tyson Fury’s promoter ‘95% confident’ of Anthony Joshua deal

Tyson Fury’s US promoter Bob Arum hopes to sign a contract for a fight with Anthony Joshua in the next two weeks.

A world heavyweight title unification bout between Fury and Joshua is getting close to being finalised, after weeks of the two (mostly Fury) trading insults with one another.

The fight promises to be the biggest heavyweight title bout in years, with Fury promising to knock out Joshua “inside three rounds” last month.

His US promoter seems equally as confident in a knockout victory for Fury and revealed that they are close to signing a deal with Joshua’s management team.

“I don’t want to make a deadline, but I just can report that everything so far has been going splendidly, and we hope to have a signed document within the next couple of weeks.

“That might not provide for a site, because again, we can have a document that the fighters would have signed, and everything, and then have a mutual agreement clause of the site. We’re all on the same page, as far as I can see.

“I’m 95 per cent confident the fight happens, and I’m 100 per cent confident that my guy wins, and wins by knockout,” Arum told Sky Sports.

Potential fight locations

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn remained coy on the subject of a fight contract, but assured fans that discussions were on track.

Hearn also hinted out where the fight make take place, with several locations scattered all over the globe in the running to host the bout.

“All I want to tell you really is we’re on track and I don’t see anything derailing it.

“We’re talking to Saudi Arabia, we’re talking to Qatar, we’re talking to Dubai, we’re talking to Singapore, we’re talking to China, we’re talking to America.

“We all know everybody would like this fight in the UK. Can we hand on heart say that in May, we can have 100,000 people in Wembley? I think very unlikely,” Hearn explained.

The desire to hold the fight out of the UK will come as a major disappointment for British boxing fans, but is understandable considering the current climate in the country.

