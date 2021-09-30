Tyson Fury admits he was ‘wounded’ after Anthony Joshua loss

Tyson Fury has admitted that he wanted Anthony Joshua to beat Oleksandr Usyk in the pair’s world heavyweight title fight.

Usyk claimed a unanimous decision victory against Joshua at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday night, after outclassing his larger opponent over the course of 12 rounds.

Joshua’s loss has, at the very least, pushed back a potential fight with Fury, as the former Olympic super heavyweight champion has reportedly activated his rematch clause with Usyk.

Fury was speaking at a Top Rank virtual press conference and admitted that he was disappointed to Joshua lose his bout with Usyk.

Tyson Fury on Anthony Joshua’s loss.

“Did I watch the fight? Yes, I did. Was I absolutely wounded that [Usyk] won? Yes, I was. I was hoping that Joshua would win the fight, but he couldn’t and that’s none of my business,” Fury admitted.

“One thing that I’ve learned in my life, and not that I’ve ever been involved in other people’s businesses, but I always keep this none out of everyone else’s business. Because it’s none of my concern.

“The only thing I’m concerned about is beating Deontay Wilder and that’s the most dangerous heavyweight out there. In my opinion, Wilder beats Joshua, Usyk, all the rest of the decision comfortably. But he cannot beat me.”

1:03 of pure, raw, @Tyson_Fury. Welcome to the 𝙖𝙡𝙬𝙖𝙮𝙨 𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙩𝙖𝙞𝙣𝙞𝙣𝙜 Tyson Fury show 👑#FuryWilder3 | OCTOBER 9 | PPV pic.twitter.com/cIcGip2EIn — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) September 29, 2021

Tyson Fury’s plans after his third fight with Deontay Wilder.

While Fury is currently focused on his third bout with Wilder, he will need to consider his options afterwards regardless of whether he wins or loses against his American opponent.

Many had predicted that Fury and Joshua would both win their respective bouts against Wilder and Usyk and set up an undisputed world heavyweight title fight with each other.

Now that Joshua has lost and will fight Usyk for a second time next, the path forward for Fury looks unclear. It was hoped that the two British heavyweights would fight next year, but that is now looking unlikely.

Fury could fight Dillian Whyte while waiting for Joshua to become available again, but if Joshua loses to Usyk for a second time, a bout between the ‘Gypsy King’ and the Ukrainian heavyweight may be more likely.

