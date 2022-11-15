Tyson Fury says he won’t retire until he fights Anthony Joshua

Tyson Fury has stated that he needs to fight Anthony Joshua before he retires, despite recent negotiations between the two breaking down.

There seemed to be little getting in the way of a bout between Fury and Joshua this year after both men publicly agreed to fight each other, although negotiations behind the scenes broke down.

A planned fight between the two failed to materialise last year as well, as Fury was ordered by a US-based judge to fight Deontay Wilder instead.

Fury is fighting Derek Chisora for a third time next month, while he is expected to fight Oleksandr Usyk next year, although he told The High Performance podcast that he is still eager to fight Joshua.

Tyson Fury on Anthony Joshua.

“I don’t think I can retire today. Because I need that Joshua fight. We have been trying to make that fight for years. It’s the fight that people want to see. It’s the fight that I want to see as a boxing fan,” Fury said.

“For the last four or five years, there has been this three-headed monster: me, Wilder, Joshua. Joshua and Wilder have been slain, and I’m the last one standing.

“All of a sudden, you’ve got some new people coming up now – Joe Joyce, Daniel Dubois, [Oleksandr] Usyk’s gate-crashed the party. Now there’s a load of new blood that wasn’t there five years ago and it’s like, ‘can you beat this person?’.

“But I think it would be an absolute dying travesty if me and Joshua didn’t fight in this era.”

An undisputed world heavyweight title fight will be the priority.

While Fury says he is eager to fight Joshua, it is unlikely that the two will share a ring any time soon, as an undisputed world heavyweight title fight against Usyk is the priority for the time being.

Fury will have to get past Chisora first of course, but very few are predicting anything other than a comfortable win for the former.

