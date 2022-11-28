Tyson Fury v Derek Chisora 3: TV channel, fight time & card details

Tyson Fury will defend his WBC heavyweight title when he fights Derek Chisora for a third time this Saturday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Unlike most of Fury’s recent fights, Saturday’s bout has largely flown under the radar as Chisora has been given little hope of pulling off an upset victory, having lost to his opponent twice before.

Fury was originally set to fight Anthony Joshua in December, although when negotiations for that bout broke down, Chisora stepped up and prompted an apathetic reaction from many fans.

Nevertheless, a major world heavyweight title is on the line this Saturday, and should Fury lose his plans for an undisputed bout against Oleksandr Usyk next year would go down the drain.

Chisora has won 33 and lost 12 of his 45 professional bouts to date, while Fury has won 32 and drawn one of his 33 professional fights. Fury currently holds the WBC heavyweight title.

How can I watch Tyson Fury v Derek Chisora 3 on TV?

Live coverage of Tyson Fury v Derek Chisora 3 begins at 7pm on Saturday, November 3rd on BT Sport Box Office.

The fight is on at a very reasonable hour for Irish viewers, as the ring walks for the main event will begin at 9pm, while the fight itself will start no later than 9.30pm.

For viewers in the Republic of Ireland the price of buying the fight will be will be €29.99, which increases to €34.99 if purchased on the day.

Full fight card.

Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora; For Fury’s WBC heavyweight title

Daniel Dubois vs Kevin Lerena; For Dubois’ WBA (Regular) heavyweight title

Yvan Mendy vs Denys Berinchyk; Lightweight

Karol Itauma vs Vladimir Belujsky; Light heavyweight

Isaac Lowe vs Sandeep Singh Bhatti; Featherweight

Royston Barney Smith vs Cruz Perez; Super featherweight

Hosea Burton vs TBA; Light heavyweight

