Tyson Fury issues ultimatum for Oleksandr Usyk fight

Tyson Fury has issued an ultimatum to those hoping to make an undisputed world heavyweight title fight between him and Oleksandr Usyk.

Fury had insisted that he was retired from professional boxing less than two weeks ago, although he is now considering facing Usyk, after the Ukrainian heavyweight beat Anthony Joshua for a second time.

Lennox Lewis is considered to be the last undisputed world heavyweight champion, with at least two fighters holding one of the major world titles in the division for the past 20 years.

Tyson Fury is taking offers for a fight against Oleksandr Usyk.

One of Fury and Usyk could soon end the long wait for an undisputed world heavyweight champion, although the former has suggested that it will take a lot of money for him to get in the ring again.

“To all these suitors out there who want to make the fight, I’m going to give you all seven days until the 1st of September to come up with the money,” Fury said in a video posted on social media.

“If not, thank you very much, it’s been a blast. I’m retired… Also guys I forgot to say, all offers submitted must be to my lawyer Robert Davis, in writing with proof of funds. So let the games begin.”

A blockbuster heavyweight clash is on the cards.

While a title fight between Fury and Joshua likely would have generated more money, there is no doubt that an undisputed world title bout between Fury and Usyk would add significantly to both men’s bank accounts.

Usyk has shown that he is a technically brilliant boxer who can defeat larger opponents, although Fury would boast an ever greater size advantage than Joshua did.

The Ukrainian stands at 6ft 3in and weighed in at 15st 11lbs for his last fight against Joshua, while Fury is 6ft 9in tall and weighed just shy of 19st in his last fight against Dillian Whyte.

Fury would undoubtedly attempt to make his superior size count against Usyk, although as Joshua has learned, that’s easier said than done.

