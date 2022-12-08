Tyson Fury makes u-turn on comments about Oleksandr Usyk’s size

Tyson Fury has made a u-turn in relation to Oleksandr Usyk’s size, as he now insists that the Ukrainian is big enough to be a worthy opponent.

Usyk began his professional career as a cruiserweight and has only fought four times as a heavyweight, although he already holds all but one of the major world titles in the maximum weight class.

Fury holds the other major world title at heavyweight and has previously insisted that Usyk is too small to give him any trouble, having often labelled him as a middleweight.

The WBC heavyweight champion has had a change of heart however, as he acknowledged on TalkSport that Usyk is actually as big or bigger than many of the great champions of years gone by.

Tyson Fury on Oleksandr Usyk.

“Listen, it is boxing and styles do make fights. He’s beat a big guy before, AJ – 6ft 6ins – I’m not that much taller than him,” Fury said.

“I’ve been searching the world, I’ve travelled all over, to find a challenger who can beat me, and I can’t find one. 14 years. Usyk’s about 6ft 3ins and just under 16 stone.

“He’s a pretty big boy, he’s a lot bigger than Muhammad Ali was back in the day. He’s bigger than Evander Holyfield, he’s bigger than Mike Tyson, he’s bigger than Joe Frazier, he’s bigger than Ken Norton.

“He’s probably the same size as ‘big’ George Foreman. Everybody used to say ‘big’ George Foreman, now they’re saying ‘little tiny’ Usyk at the same weight and size.”

Big Tyson in at @talkSPORT this morning – looks like Usyk, late Feb/early March 🥊 pic.twitter.com/bfO2HbQonR — Jim White (@JimWhite) December 8, 2022

A bout is expected early next year.

Fury and Usyk are expected to face each other in an undisputed world heavyweight title bout in either February or March next year if all goes well, although nothing is confirmed as of yet

There is a considerable size difference between the two men, as Fury stands six inches taller and weighed in almost 50 pounds heavier than Usyk was in his rematch against Anthony Joshua for his trilogy bout against Derek Chisora.

Still, Usyk has proven that he is a world class heavyweight with his back to back victories against Joshua, and deserves to have a shot at becoming the undisputed champion.

