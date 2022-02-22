Tyson Fury jokes that his training camp is a ‘mess’ due to Dillian Whyte’s mind games

Tyson Fury has joked that his training camp has been a “mess” due to Dillian Whyte signing the fight contract as late as possible.

Whyte signed the contract for his fight with Fury last night, having refused to do so any earlier than the deadline, in what the latter has suggested was an attempt to play mind games.

Fury will take home 80 per cent of the purse for the fight, which Whyte was reportedly unhappy about, although the world heavyweight title fight has now been confirmed for Wembley Stadium on April 23rd.

The WBC heavyweight champion posted an Instagram story of him reacting to the news, claiming sarcastically that Whyte’s delay tactics had negatively affected his preparation.

Tyson Fury reacts to Dillian Whyte’s contract signing.

“Oh my God. Dillian Whyte’s signed his contract for eight million dollars. What a surprise! An absolute idiot. Should this even be a talking point? The man signed, for the biggest pay-day he’s ever going to get in his life,” Fury said.

“Oh my God, my head hurts from all the mind-games that Dillian Whyte’s been playing on me. Oh my God. I’m so sore. I don’t know whether I’m coming or going. My training camp’s a mess.

“I’m going to absolutely bust Dillian Whyte like a cheap fucking water balloon and then when I finish with him, Joe Parker’s going to set about him because you’re useless, you big dosser. You useless sausage.”

The date is set.

The bout against Whyte at Wembley Stadium will be the first time that Fury will have fought outside the United States in almost four years, having fought Francesco Pianeta at Windsor Park in Belfast in August 2018.

Whyte is well accustomed to fighting in the UK, although he has never fought in a venue anywhere near as big as Wembley Stadium, in what will be the biggest bout of his career so far.

Fury will be the favourite going into the fight, having disposed of Deontay Wilder last time out, although Whyte is a powerful puncher who could knock anyone out with a clean connection.

