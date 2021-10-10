Tyson Fury reveals what he was thinking after getting knocked down twice

Tyson Fury retained his world heavyweight titles by beating Deontay Wilder for a second time, but the Gypsy King was made to dig deep in their trilogy fight.

Fury looked to be in complete control of the fight in round three, knocking Wilder down after a flurry of punches which laid the American out flat on his back.

Wilder responded in phenomenal fashion however, as he landed a big right hand in round four which stunned Fury, who lost his feet after attempting to grapple with his opponent moments later.

The Manchester native fell to the canvas a second time later on in the round after Wilder caught him on the side of the head with his famous right hand, but managed to climb to his feet and make it to the bell.

Tyson Fury on getting knocked down twice by Deontay Wilder.

Fury was speaking after the fight about getting knocked down twice and revealed that he never doubted that he could come back and beat Wilder.

“Not a great deal [was going through my mind]. You mess with fire long enough and you’ll get burnt,” Fury said.

“I’ve had three fights with the biggest puncher in the history of my sport and my division and he caught me. He caught me twice in the fourth round but I was never thinking, ‘This is over.’

“I was thinking, ‘Ok. Good shot. But I will get you back in a minute.’ And I did. I was very conscious. I saw the ref go ‘three, four.’ I was always there. He shook me, he put me down and that’s boxing.”

Tyson Fury gives a motivational speech as he reveals what he was thinking after being floored twice by Deontay Wilder in round four… [📽️ @TRBoxing & @PremierBoxing] pic.twitter.com/yLadE9ugN7 — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) October 10, 2021

The Gypsy King won by KO in the 11th round.

Fury responded well to his tumultuous time in round four and slowly but surely regained control of the fight as the rounds went on, as he incessantly put pressure on Wilder.

The British heavyweight finally made the breakthrough in round 10, after dropping Wilder to his knees with a big right hand, though to the American’s credit he came back to finish the round on a positive note.

Wilder looked exhausted in round 11 however, and after absorbing some big shots, a right hand from Fury was ultimately enough to end the fight, as the referee called it as soon as the American crashed to the canvas.

Although Fury and many fans alike weren’t particularly keen for a third fight between the two heavyweights, the trilogy bout was the best of the three, and has been deservedly called an instant classic.

Read More About: deontay wilder, tyson fury