Tyson Fury confirms talks with Hafthor Bjornsson for exhibition fight

Tyson Fury has confirmed that talks are underway with Hafthor Bjornsson for an exhibition fight at a London stadium this November.

Although Fury has insisted that he has retired from professional boxing, he had always said that he would be open to exhibition fights, and it now appears that he could return to the ring later this year.

In the aftermath of his win against Dillian Whyte, Fury brought UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou into the ring where the two men agreed to an exhibition fight, although talks between those two appear to have died down for the time being.

Tyson Fury on an exhibition fight with Hafthor Bjornsson.

Instead, in an interview with The Telegraph, Fury revealed that talks between him and former World’s Strongest Man Hafthor Bjornsson are underway.

“It would be a bit of fun,” Fury said.

“It would be great to get in there in front of, say, 70,000 fans and show him what boxing is all about, make him miss, and knock him out. We are talking to his team at the moment and it is definitely something I’m interested in.”

Tyson Fury and Hafthor Bjornsson exchanging messages about a potential exhibition fight today… [🎥 @Tyson_Fury] pic.twitter.com/Cv6plW0Xh7 — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) July 2, 2022

The Mountain has experience in the ring.

The former Game of Thrones actor has been focusing on boxing in recent years, and has fought on four occasions since January 2021.

Bjornsson fought Belfast’s Steven Ward and Simon Vallily in two exhibition bouts, before facing professional arm wrestler Devon Larratt and fellow former strongman Eddie Hall in two professional fights.

The Icelandic giant claimed a TKO victory against Larratt in the first round, while he secured a unanimous decision win against Hall after six rounds, having knocked his British opponent down twice during the fight.

Bjornsson has slimmed down considerably since his strongman days, having lost roughly 60 kilos since focusing on boxing.

He is still considerably heavier than Fury however, having weighed in at 152 kilos for his last fight against Hall, while Fury was 120 kilos when he fought Whyte.

Read More About: hafthor bjornsson, tyson fury