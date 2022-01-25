Tyson Fury says he is sick of waiting on Dillian Whyte and Anthony Joshua

Tyson Fury has urged Dillian Whyte and Anthony Joshua to make a decision on their upcoming fights, saying he is “sick of looking at these bums”.

Just a few days ago, it had appeared as though Fury was set to fight Whyte in the coming months, while Joshua would face Oleksandr Usyk in a rematch next, but the immediate future of the heavyweight division now looks uncertain.

It had been reported that Joshua was considering taking £15 million to step aside to allow Fury to fight Usyk in an undisputed heavyweight title fight, and while Joshua refuted that report, he didn’t explicitly say he wouldn’t step aside.

Tyson Fury sends message to Dillian Whyte and Anthony Joshua.

There is also uncertainty surrounding Fury’s planned fight with Whyte, as there is an ongoing dispute over the purse bid, and the ‘Gyspy King’ himself took to Twitter to call on both Whyte and Joshua to make up their minds.

“Another gym session done, Tuesday morning smashed. Tick, tick, effing tick, tock is the subject of today. Is Dillian Whyte going to fight me? Is Anthony Joshua going to step aside? Let me know, because I am sick of looking at these bums” Fury said.

“I’m sick of listening to their excuses. Tick, tick, tock. The time has run out of the bottle. You’re all getting a good hiding, cowards.”

Negotiations are ongoing.

A rematch between Joshua and Usyk had seemed like it was all but confirmed, but reports in the last couple of days have certainly complicated matters.

Although the WBC have ordered Fury to defend his heavyweight title against Whyte, the boxing organisation had said it would allow their champion to attempt to set up and undisputed heavyweight title fight against Usyk before that.

The date for the purse bids for the planned fight between Fury and Whyte have now been pushed back several times, and means that a fight between Fury and Usyk could be organised instead.

Although Whyte is thought to be unhappy with the 80/20 purse split decided by the WBC, should he step aside to allow Fury to fight Usyk, he would not be guaranteed another heavyweight title fight, as Joshua would likely face the winner.

