Tyson Fury questions whether he ended Deontay Wilder’s career with KO punch

Tyson Fury has questioned whether he ended Deontay Wilder’s career with the punch that stopped their fight in the 11th round.

Both Fury and Wilder landed some powerful shots on one another in a thrilling bout in Las Vegas, but the British heavyweight ultimately got the better of his opponent despite going down twice in the fourth round.

Wilder also managed to get back to his feet on two separate occasions, but the tiring American fighter crashed to the canvas after a blow to the side of the head in the 11th round, prompting the referee to call the contest off immediately.

Tyson Fury on Deontay Wilder.

Fury was speaking at the post-fight press conference and questioned whether Wilder would return to boxing after the second loss of his professional career.

“I have not seen the actual knockout, but I felt it. I felt he was getting tired and fatigued and I hit him solid with a crunching right hook right in the side of the temple. Shots like that end careers,” Fury said, via DAZN.

“I just hope he is okay, he took a lot of punishment. We will see what he can do in the future.”

Deontay Wilder can take pride in much-improved performance.

While Wilder was unable to beat Fury for the third time on Saturday night, the 35-year-old put in a much-improved performance compared to the last time the two fought.

The Alabama man was dominated by Fury in their second fight, which led to his trainer throwing in the towel in the seventh round, but he made the ‘Gyspy King’ dig deep in their trilogy bout.

Wilder acknowledged that his best wasn’t good enough on the night and admitted that Fury had “succeeded” in using his weight against him.

“I did my best, but it wasn’t good enough tonight. I’m not sure what happened,” Wilder said, via The Mirror.

“I know that in training he did certain things, and I also knew that he didn’t come in at 277 pounds to be a ballet dancer. He came to lean on me, try to rough me up and he succeeded.”

