Tyson Fury has questioned Anthony Joshua’s belief in himself after coming off of “two shaky performances”.

A fight between Fury and Joshua has been looking increasingly likely in the last number of weeks, with talks ongoing between the two fighter’s camps.

The Gypsy King has done the majority of the trash talking to date, and reiterated his belief that he will easily defeat his fellow British heavyweight.

Working hard all alone 😓 pic.twitter.com/Nvnw8rK2km — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) December 22, 2020

“I don’t believe he’s as good as people crack him up to be, or he doesn’t believe he is in his own self. He’s got a confidence issue. He’s coming off two shaky performances and boxing is all about who is in form and who isn’t.

“On his last two fights, he’s not in form. On mine, I am, so momentum is with me and I just believe take him out early, very early, maybe even one round or two rounds,” Fury told Sky Sports.

‘They’ve avoided me for a long time’

Fury indicated that the bout would only take place when crowds are allowed to attend sporting events once again, but didn’t give any specific time frame.

“Whenever the world gets back to normal, whatever normal may consist of after this pandemic, then that’s when this fight is going to happen.

“This fight has been brewing for a long time. They’ve been avoiding me for a long time and now it’s finally got to happen.

“They either run away from the fight and announce it publicly or they take the fight. Either way it’s a lose-lose situation for him,” Fury commented.

The Manchester-born boxer acknowledged that significance of the potential unification heavyweight title bout, reiterating that the fight should happen as soon as possible.

“Boxing is one of those sports where rarely do you see the best fight the best. It’s always the champion picks his opponents and you never get the two top guys fighting each other.

“We saw the Mayweather-Pacquiao fight, we were waiting for that fight for 10 years. When it finally happened, I believe Pacquiao was past his best. It maybe should have happened four or five years earlier.

“So hopefully we get to go one-on-one combat with not only the two best heavyweights out there but two heavyweights who are in their prime and not past it,” Fury said.

