Tyson Fury’s former promoter backs two Irish fighters for world titles

Irish boxers Stephen McKenna and Brett McGinty are destined for world title glory, according to promoter Mick Hennessy.

McKenna has won all seven of his professional fights by knockout, with four of those coming in the first round.

The 23-year old is a while away from a world title fight at the moment, but Hennessy told Sky Sports that he is confident that the Monaghan boxer will get his chance in the future.

“We’ve got something very special in Stevie. I want to make sure that at the same time as giving the public what they want, we need to bring him on at the right pace as well.

“For me, I feel like he’s nailed on to be a major world champion. It’s going to be a very hard job with him because it’s hard to get him opponents and there’s so much public expectation with him.

“The opponents we’re bringing in, they all want to make history and become the first one to take him the distance. We’ve got a very busy schedule planned for him

“It’s just making sure that this special talent reaches the destination of becoming not just a world champion, but a crossover world champion,” Hennessey said.

Ricky Hatton’s protege

McKenna comes from a family of fighters – his dad Fergal is a boxing coach, while his younger brother Aaron is also a professional boxer.

Hennessey, a former promoter for world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, has a similar level of faith in 22-year old McGinty, who is currently being trained by former world champion Ricky Hatton.

“The old saying, if you can win titles in Ireland coming through the amateur system, you can win titles anywhere in the world.

“It’s such a tough system to come through. Not only are they accomplished, elite amateurs worldwide, they have just got great TV styles. The public are going to love them and look forward to the next appearance,” Hennessey commented.

