Tyson Fury promises to quit after three rounds with Anthony Joshua

Tyson Fury has promised Anthony Joshua that he will quit after three rounds if he hasn’t managed to knock out his fellow heavyweight champion by then.

Negotiations between Fury and Joshua’s camps have been ongoing for months, yet there is still no date or venue confirmed for the heavyweight title bout.

Fury has clearly grown impatient with the lengthy negotiations, and took to Twitter to urge Joshua to make the fight happen, after he called out UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

“While I’m on a rant, I may as well call out one more person; a big useless dosser, not a real fighting man, hype job, bodybuild, crossfit, big, ugly s***house,” Fury started.

“And that’s Anthony Joshua. AJ, if you’re out there let’s make this fight happen you big dosser, you big s***house, bum dosser.

“I’m going to smash your face in too, and there’s not one thing you can do about it. Prove me wrong sucker, prove me wrong. I’m number one, numero uno.”

Fury wasn’t done with his rant there however, and promised Joshua that he would forfeit the fight if the Olympic gold medallist managed to last for three rounds with him.

“Just been thinking, another message for AJ; AJ, if you go past three rounds with me, I’ll quit in the corner. Because that’s how confident I am of taking you cold out in the first two, three rounds. Out, like a light switch,” Fury said.

Francis Ngannou call out.

The 32-year-old wasn’t any kinder with his words when it came to Ngannou, saying that he was happy to fight the UFC heavyweight champion at any time.

“This is a message to Francis Ngannou and the UFC guys. You want some of this Gypsy King money, you know where to come and find it. You want some of this Gypsy King power, I’ll give it to you,” Fury said.

“Any time, any place, anywhere. Seven times a week and twice on a Sunday. You big, ugly dosser.”

The UFC heavyweight champion currently has his sights set on former UFC lightweight champion Jon Jones, but Ngannou revealed on Twitter that he would be happy to fight Fury afterwards.

Read More About: Anthony Joshua, francis ngannou, tyson fury