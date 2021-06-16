Tyson Fury makes prediction for third fight with ‘one trick pony’ Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury has predicted that Deontay Wilder will not make it past the seventh round when the pair fight for a third time.

Wilder’s corner threw in the towel in the seventh round in the American’s second fight with Fury back in February 2020, after the former heavyweight champion fell to the canvas on several occasions.

Fury was speaking at the first press conference for his third fight with Wilder and claimed that he would easily defeat his opponent again next month in Las Vegas.

“I’m building my weight up, trying to get up to 300lbs, because I’m looking for a big knockout straight away.”

Posted by #TeamFury pic.twitter.com/rfbYIpkEKT — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) June 16, 2021

‘I guarantee you that he does not go past where he did before.’

“I gave my game plan away the first time because he wasn’t good enough to do anything about it. I’ll do the same thing this time because he’s not good enough to do anything about it,” Fury said.

“Deontay Wilder’s a one trick pony. He’s got one-punch power. Great, we all know that. But what I’m going to do to Deontay Wilder this time is I’m going to run him over as if I’m an 18-wheeler and he’s a human being.

“I guarantee you that he does not go past where he did before. Because before I only had five or six weeks of practising what I was going to do to him – this time I’ve had 18 months.

“I’m building my weight up. I’m trying to get up to 300 pounds for this fight because I’m looking for a big knockout straight away.

“I don’t believe he’s mentally, physically or emotionally involved. He’s doing this for the wrong reasons and, when people do things for the wrong reasons, they always wind up getting hurt.”

Long … pretty silent … incredibly intense. This staredown was nuts, even with barely any words said.#FuryWilder3 | JULY 24 | Las Vegas | PPV

Deontay Wilder stays silent for the duration of the press conference.

Wilder stayed silent for almost the entirety of the press conference, only speaking at the very start to thank his legal team and to promise Fury that he would “take his head off.”

The two stared each other down for over five minutes at the press conference, again almost entirely in silence.

Neither man has fought since the pair’s last bout over a year ago, despite Fury’s original plans to take on Anthony Joshua in an undisputed heavyweight title fight this year.

