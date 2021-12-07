‘My day is nearly over’ – Tyson Fury outlines his retirement plans

Tyson Fury has said that he will only fight professionally for “another year or so” as he believes he has got nothing left to prove.

There are currently a number of big fights that could soon be on the table for Fury, as Dillian Whyte could be named as his mandatory challenger by the WBC, while he has also stated his interest in fighting Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua.

Although Fury isn’t exactly young for a heavyweight boxer at the age of 33, the likes of Wladimir Klitschko and George Foreman have shown that it is possible to compete at the highest level past the age of 40.

Fury was speaking to IFL TV about his future plans, and revealed that he has no intention of continuing to fight for years to come.

Tyson Fury on his retirement plans.

“Every good dog has its day. Me being a good dog, my day is nearly over. [I’m] 33-years-old and I’ve been through hell and back. I’ve ballooned up and down to 28 stone. I’ve been back up and down all my life,” Fury said.

“I haven’t got a 40-year-old career in me. I’ve got maybe another year or so left, and that’s it. Another couple of fights, and that’s it. I’m out. I’ve got nothing to prove. I’ve got nothing to finalise with anybody.

“All I want to do is enjoy what I’ve done now, and that’s it. Have another couple of fights. I know my dad will be glad to see me walk away after a couple of fights.

“I’ve got a couple of fights left in me. Win, lose, or draw them, you’re going to see a good fight. That’s guaranteed.”

‘GET F*** ON WITH IT. STEP ASIDE, SO I CAN BATTER USYK’ – TYSON FURY SENDS MESSAGE TO ANTHONY JOSHUA..WATCH FULL INTERVIEW BELOWhttps://t.co/Ex4lDuL35g — IFL TV (@IFLTV) December 7, 2021

Another return from retirement would be unlikely.

Fury has already hung up his gloves and returned to professional boxing on one occasion before, but he is unlikely to do it for a second time should he decide to end his career in the next year or so.

Almost three years passed between Fury’s triumph against Klitschko in 2015 and his next fight against Sefer Seferi in 2018, as he suffered from serious mental health problems after becoming a world heavyweight champion for the first time.

Fury was just 27 when he retired from boxing for the first time, which gave him plenty of time to return to the top of the sport, but should he retire in a year’s time it is unlikely that he would ever return.

