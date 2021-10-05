Tyson Fury offers to train Anthony Joshua for Oleksandr Usyk rematch

Tyson Fury has offered to train Anthony Joshua for his rematch bout with Oleksandr Usyk, saying he would guarantee a victory for his fellow British boxer.

Usyk defeated Joshua by unanimous decision less than two weeks ago, as the former world cruiserweight champion outboxed his larger opponent over the course of 12 rounds.

Fury had advised Joshua to go “all-out” against Usyk before the fight, a tactic which may have served the Londoner far better than the tentative approach which he used.

World heavyweight champion Fury was speaking to Fox Sports Australia and revealed that he is willing to train Joshua for his rematch against Usyk.

Tyson Fury on offering to train Anthony Joshua.

“I believe that all heavyweights have got a chance, for sure. I believe that if I trained Anthony Joshua for the fight with Usyk then he’d definitely win the fight.” Fury said.

“I’ve offered my services to him for me to train him for his rematch and I guarantee he’d win… I’d get him to fight like a big man.”

When asked how he thinks a fight between himself and Usyk would go, Fury didn’t mince his words.

“I just think he’d be another victim of mine. He’d be another number on the long record of the undefeated heavyweight champions of the world, me.”

The future of the heavyweight division.

While Joshua has made it very clear in the past that his intention is to become the undisputed world heavyweight champion, the Watford man did reveal that he is willing to fight Fury without his belts after his loss to Usyk.

A fight between himself and Fury is still in major doubt, however, and Joshua is expected to fight Usyk next after activating the rematch clause in the pair’s contract.

That would leave both Joshua and Usyk unavailable for a fight with Fury soon after the latter’s third bout against Deontay Wilder, which could create an opportunity for Dillian Whyte.

Fury’s promoter Frank Warren has recently named Whyte as one of three potential opponents for the ‘Gyspy King’ after the third Wilder fight, which could bridge the gap for a future fight against either Joshua or Usyk.

