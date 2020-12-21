Tyson Fury has said his mental health struggles are a “daily battle” but is confident that he can manage anything life throws at him after experiencing depression.

The lineal world heavyweight champion was out of boxing for almost three years following his defeat of Wladimir Klitschko in 2015 after gaining a huge amount of weight and struggling with substance abuse.

The Gypsy King famously reclaimed his world heavyweight titles when he beat Deontay Wilder earlier this year, but has revealed that his mental health problems are not fully behind him.

Want to know how I lost weight, came back from the depths of depression, and smashed Wilder – and how you can make your comeback too? My new book is available for preorder! Get your signed copy from Waterstones in link in bio. Or find on Amazon: https://t.co/twyH1LSUjK. God Bless pic.twitter.com/iVsfe2ArHR — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) September 11, 2020

“It’s an ongoing battle, if I’m honest. It’s a daily battle of ongoingness. You don’t just overcome it and it goes away. It’s a continuous battle forever. That’s my experience.

“People say to me, ‘Oh, you did mental health, you got over it’. I didn’t defeat it. I’m just learning how to maintain and manage it better than I did before.

“Before, I had no experience and didn’t know what to do. Now I’ve had the experience, I can maintain and probably manage it better, because I’ve been through it. I know what I’ve got to do,” Fury told The Big Issue.

Fury has spoken publicly about his mental health publicly on a number of occasions and has done so in an effort to show that even professional sports stars such as himself can suffer from depression.

“I wanted to show the world that anyone can be brought down to their knees with mental health, no matter who they are, where they are. “No one is exempt from mental health. Even if you’re a positive person it can bring you right down to your knees as well. “I also wanted to show the world that anybody can come back with the right mindset with the right training and the right help,” Fury commented. ‘Joshua is coming to the end of his reign’ A massive heavyweight title bout with Anthony Joshua is on the cards for Fury next year, but the Gypsy King was confident that he could see off his potential upcoming opponent. “After [Joshua’s] last couple of performances, I think he’s coming to the end of his reign. He was exposed by [Andy] Ruiz. “In the rematch, he did what he had to do to get through, but didn’t look impressive. He’s been out of the ring over a year. I do really believe and I’ve always believed I’ll be able to take him out for sure,” Fury said.

