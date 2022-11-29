Tyson Fury reveals he feels his life lacks purpose without boxing

Tyson Fury has made some concerning comments in regards to his mental health ahead of his heavyweight clash with Derek Chisora.

Having announced his retirement from professional boxing after beating Dillian Whyte back in April, Fury is already back in action as he takes on Chisora for a third time this Saturday.

It wasn’t the first time that Fury retired, as he hung up his gloves in 2015 after becoming a world heavyweight champion for the first time by beating Wladimir Klitschko, after which he suffered from severe mental health issues.

Fury was speaking to BT Sport ahead of his fight with Chisora, and revealed that he couldn’t stay away from boxing as he feels it is the only thing that gives his life purpose.

Tyson Fury on his brief retirement.

“I really meant retirement. I couldn’t have been more sure of something in my life. Without boxing I just felt I didn’t have any purpose in my life anymore,” Fury said.

“I have to train every day. I’m boxing for no reason, for no gain, for no goals. Is there ever going to be a right moment to let this go? Without boxing I’m nothing. I have nothing else.

“I’m a very, very selfish person. I should walked away in April when I said I was going to walk away, and I’m back for more punishment. I’m an idiot really.”

“I’m fighting fire with fire!” “I do not know how to quit.”@Tyson_Fury reveals just how intrinsic boxing is to his way of life, and why he can’t simply walk away from the sport. 🎥 This is 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐍𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐄𝐧𝐝𝐬 pic.twitter.com/IDZQpYDGIs — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) November 28, 2022

‘I’m in bits. I’ve lived a terrible lifestyle.’

While many professional boxers fight into their late 30s and even early 40s, Fury does not expect to be able to enjoy the same longevity, despite his desire to continue for as long as possible.

“I’m 34, I’ve had operations after operations, I’m in bits. I’ve lived a terrible lifestyle outside of boxing,” Fury admitted.

“I’ve ballooned up in weight. At 34, if I was a clean living athlete who never ballooned up, never was overweight, ate green, didn’t drink, all that sort of stuff, maybe I could have went on.

“But I’m fighting fire with fire. So I don’t know how long I can continue this for… For the four months that I was retired I was back in that moment of time where life was very dull and very dark. There was no way out for me again.”

Fury fights Chisora this Saturday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, and you can find all the details you need for that bout right here.

Read More About: tyson fury