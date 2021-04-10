‘Let me smash this big dosser’ – Tyson Fury reveals offers to host Joshua fight

Tyson Fury has revealed that a number of countries have offered to host his upcoming world heavyweight reunification title fight with Anthony Joshua.

Negotiations between Fury and Joshua’s promoters have been going on for a number of months now. And while a two-fight contract has reportedly been agreed upon, a date or venue for the fight has yet to be finalised.

Fury has indicated that he has been growing impatient with the ongoing discussions and he took to Twitter to share the “big news” that several countries have offered to host the fight.

Let me smash this big useless DOSSER. pic.twitter.com/fi5SpeYggu — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) April 9, 2021

“Just got some big news, three or four big offers on the table – interest from Saudi Arabia, my gypsy brothers in Qatar, Uzbekistan, Russia, America, England – there’s some big, big offers on the table,” Fury said.

“I’m going to go through them on Sunday and hopefully we’ll get the big fight on and let me smash this big dosser.”

The video was posted just five hours after Fury tweeted a picture of himself looking fed up, saying “one day left”, indicating that he was threatening to pull out of the fight if a date and venue was not finalised.

‘I want to give my fans what they want’

His recent update seems more optimistic about the fight and came just hours after Joshua took to Twitter to ease fears that a bout between himself and Fury may not happen.

“Quick update. Myself, 258MGT and Matchroom Boxing are working really hard to make the fight happen. I want to give my fans what they want & you know I’ll do whatever I can to deliver. Hoping to share some positive news soon,” Joshua tweeted.

Quick update. Myself, @258mgt & @MatchroomBoxing are working really hard to make the fight happen. I want to give my fans what they want & you know I’ll do whatever I can to deliver. Hoping to share some positive news soon. — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) April 9, 2021

Should the two-fight contract be finally agreed upon, the first bout is expected to take place sometime this summer, while the rematch is expected for later in the year.

