Tyson Fury says he will join military if UK engage in war with Russia

Tyson Fury has said he will join the military if the UK get involved in the war that Russia is currently waging on Ukraine.

Ukraine is currently defending itself from a full-scale invasion from Russia, after Vladimir Putin sent troops into the country on February 24th.

Former world heavyweight champions Vitali and Wladimir Klitschko, former triple-weight world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko and current world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk have all enlisted in Ukraine’s military.

Fury was asked what he thought of the situation at a press conference ahead of his fight with Dillian Whyte and insisted that he would enlist in the military if the UK become involved in the conflict.

Tyson Fury on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“Fantastic,” Fury said of the involvement of Ukraine’s world boxing champions past and present in defending their country against the Russian invasion.

“I’ll be the first one to join up if England get involved. Or America. I’ll be first in line for the job,” Fury said.

“My dad will as well, and all the boys. We’ll all be signing up to defend. So that’s all I’ve got to say. I think if you’re from that country and living there, defend her.

“Love your woman and fight for your country. That’s what I say.”

Tyson Fury praises Wladimir Klitschko, Vitali Klitschko and Oleksandr Usyk for defending Ukraine from Vladimir Putin’s invasion by Russia: “I’ll be the first one to join up if England get involved.” [📽️ @BTSportBoxing] pic.twitter.com/w479oaJw4g — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) March 1, 2022

‘I will be fighting. I don’t have another choice.’

The Klitschko brothers, Usyk and Lomachenko have all taken up arms against the Russian invasion of their homeland, which has shown no sign of stopping despite peace talks between delegates from the two countries yesterday.

Vitali Klitschko, who is the mayo of Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, said, “I believe in Ukraine, I believe in my country and I believe in my people. I will be fighting. I don’t have another choice. I have to do that.”

Lomachenko and Usyk have both been pictured carrying assault rifles since then, with the former having returned to his home country amid the invasion, having been in the UK for a promotional tour.

Read More About: tyson fury