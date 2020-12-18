Tyson Fury has revealed that he plans to go to space next year onboard Virgin Galactic’s commercial spacecraft.

The Gypsy King spoke about his ambition to be a space tourist on The Jonathan Ross Show and revealed that a trip off our planet might only be a matter of months away for him.

“I’ve always wanted to go to space. I used to look at the moon and think, ‘I want to go there one day’. This year, an opportunity arose where Virgin are doing galactic space travel.

“[I’m] supposed to be going into space in the middle of next year. I’m going to be one of the first ones on the list. So hopefully I’ll be going to space. I cannot wait.

“If anything did go wrong, god forbid, what a story, what a legendary end,” Fury commented.

Upcoming world title bout with Anthony Joshua

Joshua retained his world titles last weekend when he defeated Bulgarian challenger Kubrat Pulev at the SSE Arena in London.

A world heavyweight unification bout now appears to be on the cards between the two British boxers, with Joshua hesitantly saying he would take on Fury after his defeat of Pulev.

The Gypsy King was dead set on the matter however, and believes there are no more obstacles to be cleared in order for a fight between him and Joshua to happen.

“Next year, the fight has to happen. He’s come over his final hurdle last week against Pulev. And now we’re both free to make this fight. I’m willing to do the fight.

“He was asked the question: ‘Do you want to fight Tyson Fury?’ Very plain and simple, and he never answered the question. It was a simple yes or no answer, wasn’t it?

“Then they said: ‘Do you think you’re the best heavyweight in the world?’ And he went [holds hands up]. Didn’t answer the question. Ask me: ‘Do you want to fight Anthony Joshua?’ Yes,” Fury said.

