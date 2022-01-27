Tyson Fury all but confirms he is fighting Dillian Whyte next

Tyson Fury has appeared to put to bed rumours of him fighting Oleksandr Usyk next, by telling Dillian Whyte that he is going to get “annihilated”.

It was reported recently that Anthony Joshua may step aside to allow Fury and Usyk to fight in an undisputed heavyweight title fight next, although Joshua later labelled those rumours as “bullshit”.

Fury responded soon after to say that he was tired of waiting on Joshua and Whyte to make a decision, as the latter has yet to agree to a fight with the ‘Gypsy King’ due to a dispute over the purse bid.

However, Fury has strongly indicated that he will face Whyte next, as he has issued a warning for his fellow British heavyweight in a video posted by his promoter Frank Warren on Twitter.

Tyson Fury’s message to Dillian Whyte.

“I can’t wait to punch Dillian Whyte’s face right in mate,” Fury said.

“I’m going to give him the best hiding he’s ever had in his life boy. Dillian Whyte, train hard sucker, because you’re getting annihilated bum.”

Fury later posted a picture of him and Whyte, which stated that the two will be fighting for the WBC heavyweight title.

The two-time world heavyweight champion also wrote that Whyte and himself were the “best of Britain” in what is probably meant as a jab at Joshua.

The purse bid deadline has been pushed back several times.

Although it now looks more than likely that Fury will fight Whyte next, an agreement has yet to be made on the purse split for the fight, with the purse bid deadline having been pushed back several times.

Whyte’s camp are unhappy with the purse split decided by the WBC, which would see Fury take 80 per cent of the earnings, given that Whyte is the boxing organisation’s interim champion.

Fury had said that he wanted to fight next in March at the latest, but Whyte’s promoter Eddie Hearn recently suggested that the bout might not take place until May.

