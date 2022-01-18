Tyson Fury won’t be happy with Eddie Hearn’s plans for Dillian Whyte showdown

Eddie Hearn has said that it is unlikely that Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte will fight in March, arguing that a date in April or May is more realistic.

Fury is eager to fight as soon as possible, having previously expressed his frustrations with the long lay-off between his second and third fight with Deontay Wilder, and said in November that he would sack his promoters if he doesn’t fight by March.

Promoter Frank Warren seemed ready to grant Fury’s wish, when he said earlier this month that the WBC heavyweight champion would be fighting on March 26th, but Hearn has appeared to throw a spanner in the works.

Eddie Hearn on Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte.

Matchroom Sport promoter Hearn was speaking on BBC’s 5 Live Boxing podcast and said that it could be May before Fury defends his world heavyweight belts against Whyte.

“People keep talking about March dates – that’s starting to look unrealistic for a fight of this magnitude,” Hearn explained.

“Either March, April, early May potentially. This is the window for the fight. Depends what happens this week. There are so many conversations going on behind the scenes right now. Something could turn at any moment.”

FURY vs PARKER 🥊 @WBCBoxing and Lineal World Heavyweight Champion @Tyson_Fury takes part in a body sparring session with former @WorldBoxingOrg World Heavyweight Champion @joeboxerparker 💥 🎥 @RHoward472 pic.twitter.com/kbHhhQOZwU — Frank Warren (@frankwarren_tv) January 17, 2022

Dispute over purse split.

A ruling by the WBC last month determined that the purse split would be 80/20 in favour of Fury, unless another agreement could be reached, much to the displeasure of Whyte and Hearn.

The purse bid was initially set for January 11th, but it has been postponed twice since then, and has been delayed until this Friday at the earliest.

Hearn is looking for Whyte to receive 45 per cent of the purse, as he is the WBC’s interim heavyweight champion, while Fury’s promoter Frank Warren is happy with an 80/20 split, but has argued that 20 per cent is too much for Whyte based on his previous earnings.

