Tyson Fury admits he doesn’t think he’ll ever fight Anthony Joshua

Tyson Fury has said that he won’t waste any more time in trying to arrange a fight with Anthony Joshua after the latest negotiations fell apart.

Fury and Joshua will not fight this December, despite the latter agreeing to all terms the WBC heavyweight champion laid out to his fellow British boxer in a call out video on social media.

Negotiations behind the scenes progressed at too slow a pace for Fury, who set a number of deadlines for Joshua to sign the fight contract, and an agreement between the two camps was never reached.

Naturally both sides blamed the other for not getting the fight across the line, and both sides have now turned their attention elsewhere.

Fury was speaking to Behind The Gloves and claimed that he won’t attempt to organise a fight with Joshua again in the future.

Tyson Fury on the failed negations with Anthony Joshua.

“There’s no more fights now because, let’s face it, I’ve tried to make this fight with those guys for about four years. There has always been something stopping it,” Fury said.

“So if they’re not going to fight, they’re not going to fight. I’m not going to waste any more time. I think my dad touched on it in a video a few days ago how Eddie Hearn cost Joshua $105 million in excess.

“Just to confirm, that’s bang on. Eddie is no brains, he’s daft. He goes on like he’s a clever guy but he actually cost AJ $105 million and probably got him beaten in his last fight, for what? $25 or $30 million?

“That’s a lot of money, but it’s not $105 million. So pretty silly. So if they’re not going to fight for $105 million they’re not going to fight for any amount of money. But again, I’ve no interest in these people. They’ve had their opportunity and now it’s gone.”

A trilogy bout with Derek Chisora is back on the cards.

Fury had said he would fight Mahmoud Charr instead of Joshua in December, although Derek Chisora has emerged as the front-runner in recent days.

According to The Telegraph, Fury and Chisora have agreed to fight in Cardiff on December 3rd, in what would be the third bout between the two.

Fury won both of his previous fights against Chisora, the first by unanimous decision, while the second ended by corner retirement after the 10th round.

