Tyson Fury reacts to Dillian Whyte being lined up as his mandatory challenger

Tyson Fury has said he is not interested in a potential bout with Dillian Whyte as he is focusing on fighting Deontay Wilder this weekend.

The WBC have confirmed that Whyte will be the mandatory challenger for Fury, if both British boxers win their respective upcoming fights against Otto Wallin and Deontay Wilder.

WBC heavyweight title holder Fury will be allowed to set up a unanimous world heavyweight title fight with Oleksandr Usyk if possible, but that looks unlikely as the Ukrainian is set for a rematch with Anthony Joshua.

Fury was speaking ahead of his third fight against Wilder and said he wasn’t even aware that he may be ordered by the WBC to fight Whyte should he win his fight this weekend.

Tyson Fury on a potential bout with Dillian Whyte.

“That’s something I’ve not been told or am even interested in right now. I’ve got Deontay Wilder to deal with first and then me, my team, we’ll all sit down and make a decision on what’s next,” Fury said.

While the ‘Gyspy King’ seemed largely uninterested in a fight against Whyte, he later insisted that he would beat his fellow British boxer if the two do come face-to-face, as well as every other fighter in the heavyweight division.

“Just for the record, I can beat them all. Every single one of them put together. They can’t beat me, none of them can beat me.”

FINAL. PRESSER. FIREWORKS. 😳 3+ minutes of @Tyson_Fury & @BronzeBomber going back and forth to cap off their Trilogy presser. Enjoy. #FuryWilder3 | SATURDAY | PPV pic.twitter.com/pimtryO4Ls — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) October 6, 2021

Dillian Whyte is in line to finally get a shot at a major world title.

Whyte is currently the WBC’s interim heavyweight world champion, but he has never gotten the opportunity to fight for a major world title in his professional career.

The Jamaican-born boxer actually lost his interim title after being knocked out by Alexander Povetkin in August 2020, but he took back the belt after stopping Povetkin in the fourth round in the pair’s rematch in March.

The 33-year-old has called out both Fury and Wilder on numerous occasions before, and he may soon get the chance to fight one of the two, as long as he defeats Otto Wallin this month.

Wallin has lost just one of his 23 professional fights to date, a unanimous decision defeat to Fury in September 2019, but Whyte will be expected to beat Swedish boxer when the two face off in London at the end of the month.

Read More About: deontay wilder, dillian whyte, tyson fury