Tyson Fury has promised to knock out Deontay Wilder in one round after signing a contract to fight the American for a third time.

The planned fight with Anthony Joshua this summer was scuppered after an American judge ruled that Wilder had the right to fight Fury a third time this year, despite the Manchester native’s preference to fight his fellow British heavyweight.

Fury conceded that he would have to fight Wilder before a potential bout with Joshua and promised to defeat the American within one round when they meet for a third time on the 24th of July.

Tyson Fury: Deontay Wilder ‘got absolutely dismantled in our last fight.’

“Wilder, the contract is signed. You’re getting smashed… You’re getting knocked out. End of. One round, you’re going. I’ve got our soul, your mojo, everything. I own you. Super smashed,” Fury said.

Fury comfortably defeated Wilder in their second bout after a split decision draw in the first fight, as he beat the American by technical knockout after seven rounds in Las Vegas.

Neither man has fought since then, although a fight between Fury and Joshua had appeared to be all but confirmed just a week ago.

Fury was speaking to Mark Kriegel on ESPN and expressed his confusion over why Wilder would want to face him again after the beating he received in their second fight.

“He’s one of two things. Either he’s absolutely crazy or a sucker for punishment.” @Tyson_Fury can’t figure out why Deontay Wilder wants to throw hands with him again. (via @MarkKriegel) pic.twitter.com/650UDDrMxW — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) May 23, 2021

“I think he’s going to give it a good roll of the dice. This is his last hurrah. I’ve got his heart, his soul, his mojo. Everything of Deontay Wilder, every bit of substance of Deontay Wilder – I’ve got it right here in my pocket.

“I’ve carried it around with me for the last 18 months. This guy is a glutton for punishment. He’s an idiot. He got absolutely dismantled and smashed to bits in our last fight. And he wants that all over again.

“He’s telling people I’ve cracked his skull, I’ve injured his shoulder, I’ve done his bicep. But yet he wants to get in there with me again. He’s either one of two things – absolutely crazy or he’s a sucker for punishment.”

Anthony Joshua set to fight Oleksandr Usyk.

Joshua now looks set to take on Oleksandr Usyk this summer, after the WBO ordered the British heavyweight champion to defend his belt against the Ukrainian challenger.

Usyk is a former undisputed world cruiserweight champion and has won all 18 of his professional bouts to date. The Ukrainian vacated his titles in 2019 to move up to heavyweight, and beat Chazz Witherspoon in October that year.

The 2012 Olympic gold medallist defeated Derek Chisora in his second heavyweight bout in October last year, and will likely get a shot at the world heavyweight titles against Joshua later this year.

