Tyson Fury claims he is ‘the last person to blame’ for Deontay Wilder postponement

Tyson Fury has claimed he is not to blame for the postponement on his trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder, as he has a small entourage.

The third fight between Fury and Wilder was set to take place this weekend, but after the British heavyweight tested positive for covid, the bout was postponed until the 9th of October.

While it was he who tested positive for covid, Fury told the Daily Mail that he had taken plenty of measures to prevent such an occurrence, more so than most other boxers.

‘I’m the last person to blame.’

“I’m the last person to blame. I don’t have a large entourage, unlike most world champions with all their ass-licking hangers on,” Fury said.

“Since coming back into full time camp I hadn’t been anywhere other than my new house here and the Top Rank gym. Nor had my team.

“The only people whose movements I couldn’t completely control were my sparring partners, who change. They came in and out of the bubble and everyone knows this town (Las Vegas) is full of covid. I suspect we caught it from one of them.”

Long wait for next Tyson Fury fight goes on.

Should Fury’s third fight with Wilder go ahead in October, it will be almost 20 months since the WBC and The Ring heavyweight champion last stepped into the ring.

Fury was originally due to fight Anthony Joshua this summer, but those plans were scuppered when a US judge ruled that Wilder was entitled to a trilogy fight, due to a contract signed by the pair of them.

Joshua will fight Ukrainian challenger Oleksandr Usyk on the 25th of September, before he will likely again look to arrange a fight between himself and Fury, which has already proven to be difficult to organise.

